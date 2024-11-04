Airbus Helicopters has been contracted by joint venture SkyAlyne to provide 19 H135 trainers to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) as part of Ottawa’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

SkyAlyne – jointly owned by CAE and KF Aerospace – was selected by Canada in May this year as the winner of the FAcT contest, which will see it supply fixed- and rotary-wing training over the next 25 years.

Included in the C$11.2 billion ($8 billion) agreement is the procurement of 70 new training aircraft, including the H135s.

Airbus Helicopters builds the light-twins at its facility in Donauworth, Germany but those destined for RCAF service will be completed at – including receiving customer-specific modifications – and delivered from its site in Fort Erie, Ontario.

Deliveries are expected to start in the first half of 2026. The H135s will be powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW206 engines.

In addition to the rotorcraft, Airbus Helicopters will provide a support and services package, support for a ground-based training solution and engineering services.