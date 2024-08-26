The US government has cleared potential defence sales to Australia and India related to military rotorcraft.

Following a request from Canberra, the US government has cleared a potential $300 million sustainment package for the Australian Army’s future fleet of Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The package, to be provided by Boeing, includes engineering, technical support, logistics, training, and other elements consistent with supporting the AH-64E.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” says the DSCA.

“Australia is one of our most important allies. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the Western Pacific. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

Canberra is awaiting the delivery of 29 AH-64Es following a 2021 decision to obtain the type under its Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter requirement.

In 2023, General Jeremy King, head of joint aviation systems for the Australian Defence Force, said the service expects to begin receiving the Apaches in 2026.

A separate DSCA announcement states that the USA has cleared the possible sale of three types of sonobuoy to New Delhi for its fleet of Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters.

The potential package is valued at $52.8 million an includes AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys, AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys, and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys.

Contractors for the sale are Sparton Corporation or Undersea Sensor Systems.

“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters,” says the DSCA.

“India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The Indian navy commissioned the MH-60R into service in March. In addition to ASW operations, the helicopters also perform anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and vertical replenishment missions.

In 2020, New Delhi signed a letter of offer and acceptance for 24 MH-60Rs to be obtained through the US government’s Foreign Military Sales process. The Indian navy has said that the acquisition is valued in excess of INR140 billion ($1.7 billion), with all rotorcraft to be delivered by 2025.