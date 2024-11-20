The US government has cleared a possible upgrade programme for South Korea’s fleet of Boeing F-15K ‘Slam Eagle’ fighters.

The potential package is valued at $6.2 billion and includes a range of major systems updates, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The package includes 70 Raytheon AN/APG-82 (v)1 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, 96 Advanced Display Core Processor II mission system computers, and 70 BAE Systems AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems.

A range of other equipment, spares, and support will also be provided should South Korea move forward.

“This proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its critical air defence capability to deter aggression in the region and to ensure interoperability with US forces,” says the DSCA.

“The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

South Korea has been interested in upgrading its 59 F-15Ks for some time. In December 2022, Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced that an upgrade programme would take place from 2024-2034, with the fighters to receive a new AESA radar, mission computer, and electronic warfare suite.

At that time, DAPA said that W3.46 trillion ($2.5 billion) would be allocated to the project.

The equipment outlined in the DSCA package would take South Korea’s F-15Ks to the same standard as the new-build F-15EX now entering service with the US Air Force.