Japan Airlines (JAL) will order 42 new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing under its latest fleet-renewal plan.

Following a meeting of the company’s board, the carrier has made “the decision to introduce” 11 Airbus A321neos and 21 A350-900s, alongside 10 Boeing 787-9s, says JAL.

The widebodies will serve JAL’s international network with a focus on Asia, India, and North America.

“As of 2030, JAL aims to expand and grow its international network, increasing the combined supply capacity of both full-service carriers and low-cost carriers (LCCs) by approximately 1.4 times, while also accelerating the adoption of the latest fuel-efficient aircraft to provide customers with the best possible service and further reduce CO2 emissions,” says the airline.

The new widebodies will be introduced over a six-year period starting in the 2027 financial year, which starts on 1 April 2027.

JAL’s statement suggests that some of the aircraft will be earmarked for the carrier’s long-haul, low-cost unit Zipair Tokyo, which operates 787-8s.

As for the 11 A321neos, JAL foresees these replacing 767s. Cirium fleets data indicates that JAL operates 25 767-300ERs.

“These aircraft will be strategically deployed on routes that align with demand, including to and from Haneda Airport, starting from 2028,” says JAL.

In addition, JAL will also introduce a single domestically-configured A350-900 as a replacement for the Airbus widebody lost in a January fatal accident.

On 2 January, fire destroyed a JAL A350-900 at Haneda airport after the jet collided with a coastguard aircraft during landing. While all 367 passengers and 12 crew aboard the widebody escaped, five of the six crew members aboard the coastguard’s De Havilland Canada Dash 8 were killed.

Cirium fleets data indicates that JAL operates 142 passenger aircraft comprising 17 A350-900/1000s, 42 737-800s, 25 767-300ERs, 13 777-300ERs, 45 787-8/9s.

In addition, JAL has a pair of 767-300ER converted freighters, while Zipair Tokyo operates eight 787-8s.

Prior to the fleet update announcement, the carrier had firm orders for two A350-900s, 11 A350-1000s, and 21 737 Max 8s.