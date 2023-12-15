Air France-KLM chief executive Ben Smith believes the group has enough flexibility to ensure KLM can continue to operate its full long-haul network in the event of any reduction in slots amid the Dutch state’s efforts to reduce noise around Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

The outgoing Dutch government last month pulled its plan to unilaterally reduce slots at Schiphol from next summer as it seeks a 20% reduction in noise at the airport.

Legal challenges from airlines and trade body IATA had argued the move did not follow the “Balanced Approach” procedure – a process under which different options are explored before cuts are made – and concerns raised by the European Commission and the US Department of Transportation.

KLM has itself outlined a three-pronged approach – based around use of new aircraft, incentivising operation of quieter aircraft at night and operational improvements — which it says can meet Dutch government night-time noise targets without requiring forced capacity reductions.

Speaking on an Air France-KLM investor day in Paris on 14 December, Smith said: ”KLM has shown an alternative, which we think is quite solid and can achieve what the government is looking for, and that will be our input.”

But he says the airline has “quite a lot of flexibility” to mitigate in the event that it has required to reduce slots at Schiphol.

“We’ve got full flexibility in our long-haul, medium-haul and regional fleet by gauging up with the orders we have made, so we are confident we can maintain our seat capacity,” Smith says.

”We have done a lot of simulations around if we have to reduce one or two frequencies on some of our short-haul routes, we will keep the entire long-hauil network that we have if we are put in the situation where we have to reduce some slots. And of course, we will upgauge [aircraft].”