Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airport chief executive Candace McGraw has begun a two-year term as chair of Airports Council International (ACI) World, meaning both airline and airport global trade bodies are chaired by a women for the first time.

McGraw, who succeeds Oman Airports chief executive Sheik Aimen bin Al Hosni in the role, has served as vice-chair for the past two years and is the first female chair of the airports association.

In June last year, RwandaAir chief executive Yvonne Makolo became the first woman to chair the board of governors of airline association IATA.

McGraw says: ”Nothing is more important to me than the future of this industry. Whether thinking about the long-term needs of ACI, how we can be a strong partner in the global aviation industry, or what we can do to accelerate the adoption of practices to ensure sustainable aviation, we are stronger as one.”

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira, who will step down at the end of this year, says: “She is the first woman to chair ACI World and we are very proud of that considering her brilliant career and contribution to the ACI federation.”

Munich airport chief executive Jost Lammers has succeeded McGraw as vice-chair of ACI World.