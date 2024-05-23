Welcome to the fourth annual FlightGlobal Guide to Business Aviation Training and Safety, again produced in association with FlightSafety International, a pioneer in the sector that has since 1951 been championing the concept of training that goes beyond simply meeting regulatory requirements, and instilling individual and corporate behaviours that put safety first in every circumstance.

In the following pages we look at initiatives to teach pilots to better identify the risks of runway excursions, examine the philosophy behind FlightSafety’s sector leading technician training, and find out why deep-rooted ties with aircraft manufacturers matter. You will also find an updated directory of business aircraft simulator training centres.