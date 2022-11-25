Embraer

A global aerospace company focused on Commercial, Executive, Agricultural, and Defense and Security aviation, Embraer celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Headquartered in Brazil, the company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing after-sale customer services & support.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, an Embraer aircraft takes off somewhere in the world every 10 seconds. The world fleet transports over 145 million passengers annually.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Website:
https://www.embraercommercialaviation.com/insights-for-a-different-world/
    The worst year in modern commercial aviation is ending with positive news – the prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine being imminently available. Coupled with advances in rapid testing for air passengers and the growth of bilateral travel bubbles, are things about to improve? However, with cash-starved airlines on the brink, and an aerospace supply chain in crisis, the pain and uncertainty is sure to continue well into 2021.

    The severe decline in the number of airline passengers is creating a boom in demand for air cargo capacity. Fallout from the global pandemic is stressing supply chains and the transport of essential goods. With fewer commercial flights, which carry both passengers and freight, there's a critical need for more ...

    Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 15th, 2020 – Helvetic Airways has signed a commitment with Embraer to convert four of their remaining firm orders to the larger E195-E2 aircraft. The original order, for 12 E190-E2s with purchase rights for a further 12, and conversion rights to E195-E2, was announced in September 2018. ...

    Aircraft manufacturers' product plans had already been dealt several blows in recent time. So how will coronavirus impact the existing struggles, and also the next generation of single-aisle aircrafts that were earmarked to replace the 737 and A320 families in the 2030s?