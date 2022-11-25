Embraer

A global aerospace company focused on Commercial, Executive, Agricultural, and Defense and Security aviation, Embraer celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Headquartered in Brazil, the company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing after-sale customer services & support.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, an Embraer aircraft takes off somewhere in the world every 10 seconds. The world fleet transports over 145 million passengers annually.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.