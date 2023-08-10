Boeing 737 Max powerplants are set to undergo design modification after discovery that use of engine anti-ice in certain operating conditions can result in failure of the engine inlet’s inner barrel and substantial cowl damage.

Operators must revise the aircraft’s flight manual to instruct pilots not to use engine anti-ice unless flying in icing – or anticipated icing – conditions, according to a newly-published US FAA directive.

The revision, which must be implemented in 15 days, warns that use of anti-ice outside of these conditions “may result in severe engine inlet damage or failure”.

All 737 Max jets are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

Use of the engine anti-ice system in dry air for more than 5min, the FAA says, can cause overheating of the inlet inner barrel “beyond the material design limit”.

Flight-testing and analysis had revealed the issue, about which the FAA received notification in June.

The problem emerged during flight in certain combinations of altitude, air temperature, and thrust settings when not operating in visible moisture, leading to excessive inlet cowl temperatures.

“There have been no reports of in-service failures of the engine inlet inner barrel to date,” the FAA points out.

But it warns that such a failure could potentially cause the aircraft to shed its inlet or fan cowl, resulting in wing, control surface, or empennage damage.

Impact of the lost engine structures with the fuselage could also damage windows, leading to depressurisation or injuring window-seated passengers.

“Inlet loss also causes significantly increased aerodynamic drag and asymmetric lift due to wing blanking, which risks fuel exhaustion on certain flights,” the FAA adds.

It states that the manufacturer is developing a modification to remedy the condition.

Along with the manual revision, operators must change their minimum equipment list, in relation to engine cowl anti-ice valves, to prohibit aircraft despatch under certain conditions currently allowed.

“The FAA plans to revise the [master minimum equipment list] to remove that item in a future revision,” says the directive, which takes effect on 25 August.

Just over 400 aircraft on the US registry are affected by the directive.