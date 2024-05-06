US discount carrier Frontier Airlines has received approval to use the new trade name “Frontera” for at least some of its operations, though details about carrier’s plans remain unclear.

In a 6 May notice, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) said Frontier had on 16 April “requested that the department register the trade name ‘Frontera’ for use in certain of its air transportation operations”.

“The department acknowledges and approves the registration of the trade name ‘Frontera’ for use in Frontier’s operations, effective immediately,” the notice adds.

Frontier, a division of Denver-based Frontier Group Holdings, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, leaving many unanswered questions about its intentions for the trade name, which means “border” in Spanish.

Airlines wishing to operate under alternative names must register those names with the DOT, which issues approvals. Frontier told the DOT that the name Frontera “raises no name similarity issues” with other airlines.