Korean authorities state that all 176 occupants of an Air Busan Airbus A321 have escaped after a fire broke out on the twinjet.

The aircraft had been scheduled to depart from Gimhae airport for Hong Kong on 28 January.

According to the Korean transport ministry, a fire broke out in the rear of the aircraft at around 22:15.

All 169 passengers plus six crew members and a maintenance worker escape the jet via emergency slides.

The ministry has identified the aircraft as HL7763, adding that it was preparing to operate the BX391 service.

Firefighters from the airport attended the scene, it states, to extinguish the blaze. The extent of damage to the jet, and the cause of the fire, are unclear.

Powered by International Aero Engines V2500s, the airframe was originally delivered to Asiana Airlines in 2007.

Korean authorities are already under pressure over air transport safety following the fatal Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 accident at Muan on 29 December.