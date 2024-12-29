Brazilian investigation authority CENIPA will have the crucial responsibility of extracting information from the flight recorders of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 which crashed in Kazakhstan.

While the circumstances of the crash have yet to be fully clarified, there is increasing evidence that an external explosion – during a period of military action in southern Russia – damaged the aircraft which had been attempting to land at Grozny.

The E190 diverted to Aktau with apparent flight-control problems and crashed while trying to conduct an approach to Aktau airport on 25 December.

Kazakhstan’s transport ministry says that, under ICAO standards, the state has the right, as the investigating authority, to choose where to send the recorders.

Its decision to transfer them to CENIPA follows consultation with aviation regulators in Azerbaijan and Russia.

The ministry also points out that Brazil is the location of Embraer, which manufactured the jet involved.

“[CENIPA] has the necessary technical capabilities, is equipped with appropriate systems, and has a certified laboratory for [the recorders’] reading,” it adds.

It says the Kazakh commission, in which several international specialists will participate, has outlined its work plan. This includes visiting the accident scene and inspecting a hangar where the wreckage of the aircraft will be collected.

IATA has urged a “thorough, impartial and transparent” investigation, and the publishing of an interim report within 30 days, in line with ICAO provisions.

“Out of respect for the 38 people who lost their lives and to those who survived, we must find out why this catastrophe happened and take action to ensure there is never a repeat,” says director general Willie Walsh.

He says the “strong potential” that the E190 was a casualty of military operations “places the highest priority” on a transparent inquiry.

“Civil aircraft must never be the intended or accidental target of military operations,” says Walsh.

“Should the conclusion be that this tragedy was the responsibility of combatants, the perpetrators must be held accountable and brought to justice.”