European safety regulators have yet to follow the US FAA in taking action against the Boeing 737 Max 9 following the Alaska Airlines depressurisation incident.

The absence of measures from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency contrast with the situation which followed a second fatal accident involving the 737 Max in 2019.

EASA and several other regulators imposed a precautionary grounding order on the Max at the time, unlike the FAA which only took its own similar action after initially resisting such measures.

The FAA has ordered a temporary grounding of the Max 9 after a mid-cabin door detached from the Alaska aircraft as it climbed out of Portland on 5 January.

It states that the issue could affect other aircraft of the same design, and has ordered inspections before further flight of the aircraft.

EASA has yet to publish a similar order, although relatively few Max 9s operate in Europe. Carriers using the type include Turkish Airlines, which configures its jets with 169 seats, and Icelandair which has Max 9s with 178 seats.