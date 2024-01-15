Conversion specialist EFW believes the cracks discovered in two Airbus A321P2Fs operated by Lufthansa Cargo are not linked to its freighter modification of the aircraft.

Its analysis of data shows the damage does not result in “any unsafe condition” for the freighters’ operation.

Lufthansa Cargo discovered cracking of a shear plate in the aft floor structure of an A321P2F on 9 January. This spurred a precautionary fleet check which turned up a minor crack, in a similar area, on one of its other three A321P2Fs.

EFW says it has not previously been notified of such a finding on its A321P2Fs.

“Our aircraft are safe,” insists chief executive Jordi Boto. “There is currently no indication that the damage is related to the P2F modification.”

The two unaffected Lufthansa A321P2Fs are already back in service.

Analysis indicates that mechanical loads on the A321P2F are “similar or even lower” than the passenger version of the twinjet, says Boto.

EFW states that the effect of ballast on the floor grid “does not induce significant loads” to the floor structure, and stresses are “comparable” to the passenger aircraft.

“At this stage, there is no specific action required for operators,” it adds.

EFW points out that the crack damage is “nothing unusual” for a mid-life A321, and that standard structural repair schemes are in place. It adds that it has instructed Lufthansa Cargo regarding remedial work on the affected parts.

Lufthansa Cargo’s aircraft will be repaired within a few days, EFW says, and the jets will return to operation after further scheduled maintenance tasks unrelated to the crack findings.