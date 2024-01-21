Search teams are heading to the apparent crash site of a Dassault Falcon 10 business jet after contact was lost in Afghan airspace, near the border with Tajikistan.

The aircraft carried a Russian registration, RA-09011, states Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia, adding that it belonged to sports company Atletik Grupp and a private individual.

It says the aircraft lost radar and radio contact on 20 January while operating an “ambulance flight” from Gaya, India, to Moscow Zhukovsky via the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent.

The jet originally departed U-Tapao airport, near Pattaya City in Thailand.

Local ground search and rescue personnel, to be supported by a helicopter from Kabul, have been dispatched to the accident site, Rosaviatsia adds.

Provisional information indicates four crew members and two passengers were on board the jet.

It was originally delivered under a US registration in 1979 and has passed through several operators.

Precise circumstances of the aircraft’s disappearance have not been clarified. Rosaviatsia says it is in contact with aviation authorities in Afghanistan and Tajikistan.