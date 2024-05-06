North Asian carriers have steadily broadened their route networks, as IndiGo doubles frequencies on the Delhi-Phuket route.

Korean Air plans to launch a direct daily service on the Seoul Incheon-Macau route from 1 July.

The addition of Macau follows Korean’s resumption of services to the Chinese cities of Zhangjiajie and Zhengzhou from late April.

In addition, Korean will operate a series of scheduled charters between Seoul Incheon and Lisbon between 11 September and 25 October, operated three times weekly.

“The scheduled charter flights are the only nonstop flights between Northeast Asia and Lisbon,” says Korean.

“Previously, travellers had to transfer in neighbouring countries such as France and Spain, or switch to land transport upon arrival in Europe. The new direct flights will streamline the journey, making trips to Lisbon and its adjacent cities more accessible.”

Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air has also commenced a daily service on the Busan-Nha Trang route.

Air Astana, after suspending services from Astana to Seoul Incheon during the coronavirus pandemic, will return to the route on 15 June, operating a daily Airbus A321LR service. The service will be operated on a codeshare basis with Asiana Airlines.

The new route adds to Air Astana’s existing Almaty-Seoul Incheon service, which it says has carried over 800,000 passengers over the last 22 years.

The summer sees Air Astana also boosting frequencies to Baku, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Tashkent, and Tbilisi.

Hong Kong Airlines also launched direct services to Saipan and Vientiane during late August. The twice-weekly service is the only direct flight between Hong Kong and Saipan.

“Since our restructuring was completed last April, we have regained a healthy operating track over the last year and reconnected with the world by gradually resuming routes and opening new destinations,” said Hong Kong Airlines chairman Jeff Sung on the occasion of the Saipan launch.

“We have been actively expanding our fleet and recruiting locally and globally to meet the demands of our business recovery and growth. Currently, our route network covers close to 30 destinations, and the average passenger load factor has returned to 85%.”

The carrier’s Vientiane service operates weekly with A320s.

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo will double flights between Delhi to Phuket from daily to twice-daily from 1 June.

With the return of both of its Boeing 767s following C-checks, Air Niugini is able to recommence direct services to Brisbane and Singapore from Port Moresby. During the C-checks, Omni Air operated the carrier’s services to the two cites on a wet lease basis.

During the C-checks the two aircraft also received new cabins and lavatories.