Iceland’s Bluebird Nordic has discontinued cargo operations, ending services on 30 April.

The Reykjavik-based carrier says it has “voluntarily surrendered” its air operator’s certificate to the Icelandic civil aviation administration.

Bluebird Nordic adds that it is returning all the aircraft in its fleet to their respective lessors.

It was owned by Avia Solutions Group, which acquired the carrier in early 2020.

The airline exclusively conducted cargo flights and primarily used 737 freighter variants – a mix of -800s and -400s – for its charter and wet-lease operations.

But the carrier had reached lease agreements for three Boeing 777-300ER widebodies about two years ago, with the intention of converting them to freighters this year.

Bluebird planned to use the aircraft in passenger configuration, offering them for such service as corporate shuttle work.