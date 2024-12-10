Russian investigators are probing a runway excursion involving a Yakovlev Yak-40 at Siberia’s Olekminsk airport.

The trijet had been inbound from Bratsk on 10 December, says the East Siberian transport prosecutor’s office.

While landing at around 12:00, it states, the aircraft “skidded off the runway”.

“There were no casualties,” the office adds. “The circumstances of the incident are being established.”

It says the Yak-40 was being operated by regional carrier AeroBratsk.

Russia’s federal Investigative Committee has identified the jet as RA-88215. It says it is conducting a routine check for any evidence that traffic safety regulations were violated.

AeroBratsk indicates that it operates three Yak-40s and seven Mil Mi-8 helicopters.