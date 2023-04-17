SmartKargo

SmartKargo provides advanced technology to the global airline and logistics sector that facilitates all air cargo business models–from traditional B2B to the enablement of various e-commerce business models used throughout the supply chain.

SmartKargo has the only live system in the industry that that allows passenger airlines with cargo business to operate like the largest integrators, by way of an e-commerce integration that is compatible with their existing airline technology environments.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, in “the most innovative square mile on the planet,” with a subsidiary in Pune, India. The SmartKargo Support Team is based in Manila, Philippines with sales teams located in Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada and Sao Paulo, Brazil.