American Airlines joins Embraer’s Energia Advisory Group

American Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to join Brazilian airframer Embraer’s Energia Advisory Group.

The San Jose dos Campos-based company said on 26 September that the US airline joins “an experienced and knowledgeable team of airlines, lessors, suppliers, and other aviation experts advising Embraer on its development of sustainable aircraft for the future”.

“We are delighted to work with Embraer to help develop Energia concept aircraft,” says American’s vice-president of sustainability, Jill Blickstein. “As the operator of the largest US regional fleet, we believe industry collaborations aimed at advancing decarbonisation technologies are critical to helping aviation reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Embraer adds that American will work with the advisory group to help define performance and design requirements for its four Energia concept aircraft, ranging from 9 to 50 seats. The aircraft will use a range of electric, hydrogen and hybrid propulsion technologies.

“It’s essential for Energia’s success that we involve a wide variety of air operators,” says Arjan Meijer, Embraer’s chief executive of commercial aviation. “American joining our advisory group, with their huge presence and expertise, is a significant step for the Energia project.”

Embraer revealed the Energia programme in November 2021. Through that effort, Embraer aims to develop low-emission aircraft, supporting the airline industry’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon output by 2050.

Norwegian regional carrier Wideroe and China’s Ruili Airlines are also members of the group.