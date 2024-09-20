General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS) has begun final assembly of the first wing for the new Do 228 NXT-series twin-turboprop.

As part of the development process for the modernised NXT variant, GA-ATS has opted to bring production of the wing structures and control surfaces back in-house.

Work is now performed at the company’s Oberpfaffenhofen site near Munich.

Earlier this year, GA-ATS successfully built a prototype wing panel, enabling the move to series production.

“The relocation of production back to Oberpfaffenhofen is a significant step for us,” says Florian Rohe, managing director of GA-ATS.

“With our in-house expertise and unwavering commitment to quality and precision, we are capable of producing components that meet the highest standards of the industry, ensuring reliable and timely deliveries of the Do 228 NXT to our customers.”

First delivery of the Do 228 NXT is scheduled for 2025. The company is expecting to build around five examples per year and has ordered parts for the initial 25 units.

General Atomics acquired the Do 228 programme in February 2021 when it bought what was then RUAG Aerospace Services, subsequently renaming it GA-ATS.