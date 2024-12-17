MTU Aero Engines is to acquire Hamburg-based automation and measurement technology specialist 3D.aero from its trio of current shareholders for an undisclosed amount.

The pair have previously worked together on several projects, with MTU benefiting from 3D.aero’s sensor solutions for surface inspection and painting automation, as well as system engineering.

“In the past years, MTU and 3D.aero have pooled their technological know-how and innovative strength and successfully implemented projects together.

“That saves MTU and its customers time and hence money, especially in maintenance. It therefore simply makes sense to keep this expertise within the company permanently,” says Michael Schreyoegg, MTU’s chief programme officer.

MTU already uses three 3D.aero systems in jointly developed automated inspection, repair and assembly technologies.

“Being a part of MTU offers us the opportunity to better scale our products in the industrial environment,” says 3D.aero’s managing director Soenke Bahr, who will continue to lead the company under its new ownership. A 40-strong staff will also transfer to MTU.

Founded in 2018, 3D.aero is currently owned by three businesses: employee shareholding company Ce iX and IT Concepts, both Germany based, and Luxembourg firm Espace 2001, which acquired its holding in 2021 from Lufthansa Technik and Pepperl + Fuchs.