Russian carrier Utair, as well as a division of powerplant manufacturer United Engine, are being sanctioned by the European Union in relation to the Ukrainian conflict.

The companies feature in a sanctions package which includes 84 additional listings, of which 30 are entities.

They primarily affect Russian military companies which manufacture aircraft parts, engines, electronics, drones and other high-tech equipment.

While Utair is a civil airline – based in Khanty-Mansiysk – the sanctions documentation states that it also operates as a contractor for the Russian ministry of defence, and has provided logistical support to the country’s armed forces.

It adds that this has included transporting military personnel to the conflict zone and operating a special ticket-selling scheme with the defence ministry.

The carrier operates various airliner types but also has a large helicopter fleet.

“Our sanctions have a clear objective – to weaken Russia’s economy and its ability to pursue its illegal aggression against Ukraine – and they are achieving that objective,” claims European financial services commissioner Maria Luis Albuquerque.

The UEC-Star division of United Engine has been sanctioned for its role in Russian engine programmes including the development of Aviadvigatel PD-8 – designed for the civil Yakovlev SJ-100 but also intended as a powerplant for the proposed Ilyushin Il-212 military transport.

Managed by the aerospace firm United Aircraft, UEC-Star is also connected with the Soloviev D-30KP for the Ilyushin Il-76 heavy freighter, which provides military airlift to the Russian military.