Absence of competition on Israeli-US routes has spurred a group of hi-tech corporate interests to set up an alternative air transport operation for the first quarter of 2025.

The operation, which has been branded TechAir, involves leasing or chartering a widebody aircraft – the current proposal is a wet-leased Boeing 777 – to serve the Tel Aviv-Newark sector.

Newly-published registration documentation from the group indicates that flights are intended to commence on 5 January.

But the group cautions that flights are “not final” and will depend on reaching a 35% booking level, and securing commitments for sufficient ticket revenues.

The idea emerged after several foreign carriers suspended flights to Tel Aviv as the Gaza conflict triggered regional instability, airspace closures, and broad uncertainty in the market.

Flag-carrier El Al has benefited from the situation, with the lack of alternative carriers driving strong demand for its services.

El Al has posted healthy profits over the course of this year. But the hi-tech corporate group says the “shortage” of US flights and high costs have prompted it to organise a “seasonal” route for January-March 2025.

It aims to offer three flights per week – a total of 36 services over the quarter – operating overnight to Newark.

While it has considered Airbsu A330-300s and Boeing 787s, the group states in its latest documentation that a 777 wet-lease is planned.

It is offering round-trip fares of $5,400 in business class, $2,600 in premium-economy, and $1,350 in economy – substantially lower than El Al fares on equivalent routes in January.