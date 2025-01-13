Israeli leisure carrier Arkia has indicated that it will use Airbus A330neo twinjets on new services between Tel Aviv and New York JFK.

The airline has listed a batch of flights on the route which, it says, will be operated by a chartered aircraft.

Arkia identifies the aircraft type as an A330-900 but has not identified the source of the jet.

The initial flights will operate for a few weeks from 8 February, according to the airline’s reservations engine.

“New York is a city with a huge influence on global culture, media and the economy,” it states. “It is full of attractions and locations that are known all over the world.”

Arkia’s fleet comprises single-aisle types including Airbus A321LRs and Embraer 195s.

The disclosure follows efforts by a group of hi-tech corporate interests to establish an alternative air transport link between Tel Aviv and New York, under the brand name TechAir.

This project intended to provide seasonal Israeli-US services, using a chartered widebody aircraft, in response to the shortage of available flights and the high cost of fares.

While it had indicated, towards the end of last year, that a wet-leased Boeing 777 would be used, the latest update from the group states that TechAir will use an A330-900 operated by an Israeli company, and serve the Tel Aviv-JFK route.