Airbus has shown off a mock-up of its A350 freighter, and is highlighting its large main-deck cargo door as a key feature.

The aircraft will have a maximum payload of 111t. Airbus has yet to detail a formal payload-range chart, but has previously indicated ranges of 4,550nm at 111t and 4,700nm at 109t.

Airbus is intending the freighter to enter service in 2026.

The aircraft’s main-deck cargo door – which the airframer is branding as the ‘XL’ – will have a width of 4.3m (169.5in).

Specifications for the aircraft last year put the door opening at just under 4.2m.

Airbus claims it will be the “largest cargo door on the market”.

“The XL door is designed for the transportation of all current and future ultra-fans aero engines and one-go entry of the longest items,” it adds.

“[It] offers comfortable clearances and safe and easy ground operations, minimising the risk of damage to the surrounding structure, avoiding delays and flight cancellations.”

Boeing’s 777F and Israel Aerospace Industries’ 777-300ERSF conversion have main-deck door widths of 3.7m. Boeing indicates the 777-8F will also have a 3.7m door.

Airbus has designed the A350 freighter – to be named the -1000F – with a 70.8m fuselage, shorter than the passenger -1000 but longer than the -900. It has secured orders for 55 aircraft.