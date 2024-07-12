Budget airlines have commenced services from Italy’s Salerno Costa d’Amalfi airport, following its upgrade and restoration with modernised infrastructure.

Naples airport management company GESAC is operating the facility.

It says Volotea carried out the first arrival, from Nantes, on 11 July followed a few minutes later by an EasyJet service from Milan Malpensa.

The two airlines will also serve London Gatwick, Berlin, Geneva, Basel, Verona, Cagliari and Catania.

Ryanair is opening flights to Milan Bergamo, London Stansted and Turin, while Universal Air will operate to Malta.

Salerno, formerly a military base as well as an facility for business jets, has been equipped with a new terminal and a longer runway.