Lessor Macquarie AirFinance has doubled its commitment to the Boeing 737 Max by placing its first direct order with the airframer, having already absorbed a previous Max order from Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO.

Macquarie is taking 20 additional 737 Max 8s through the new order, giving it a total of 40.

The lessor inherited the previous 20 737 Max aircraft after ALAFCO agreed in 2022 to divest a large portion of its portfolio – a total of 53 jets – plus its order for 20 Max airframes in Boeing’s backlog, in a $2.2 billion deal.

These 20 Max jets had been due for delivery to ALAFCO over 2024-26. All 737 Max models are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

ALAFCO has since cancelled 46 remaining Airbus A320neos it had on order, while Macquarie has also agreed to a further $1 billion acquisition of 23 more aircraft from the lessor’s portfolio.

Macquarie chief executive Eammon Bane says its follow-on order for the 737 Max – the first direct agreement with the US airframer – underlines its expectations for continued industry growth as well as the lessor’s “confidence in the 737 Max”.

Deliveries of the additional jets will take place over 2029-30. “It extends our ability to offer aircraft to our customers over an extended period,” adds Bane.

Macquarie’s overall firm orders with aircraft manufacturers have risen to 86, it says, and it has a current portfolio of 236.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief Stephanie Pope says its decision to take the Max 8 will allow customers to phase out older models and operate the “most fuel-efficient jets”.