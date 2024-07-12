Textron Aviation has delivered the first Cessna SkyCourier outfitted in a passenger-cargo-combi configuration, handing the first of the type to Alaskan charter airline Everts Air.

Wichita-based Textron disclosed the first delivery on 10 July, two months after the Federal Aviation Administration certificated the SkyCourier combi.

“The aircraft is highly adaptable and the ultimate solution for air freight and passenger support in Alaska,” says Everts Air owner Rob Everts. “The SkyCourier combi will allow us to be flexible and serve the unique needs of citizens in remote communities.”

The aircraft can carry a mix of cargo and nine passengers. Textron declines to say how many orders it has for the type.

The FAA certified the all-passenger and all-cargo variants of the SkyCourier in 2022.

Cessna has pitched the 19-seat passenger variant as a corporate transport aircraft suited for industries such as the oil and gas sector. The freighter variant, with a 2,722kg (6,000lb) maximum payload and 25cbm (884cb ft) of cargo volume, has proved popular among air shippers. FedEx, for instance, owns 19 SkyCouriers and has another 31 on order, according to Cirium fleets data.

SkyCouriers have maximum speed of 210kt (389km/h) and range of 940nm (1,741km).