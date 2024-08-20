Boeing confirms it has halted flight tests of its entire 777-9 test fleet after discovering the failure of an engine-related structural component, marking a setback to the widebody’s already delayed certification programme.

Industry publication The Air Current on 19 January reported news of the flight-test-fleet grounding, saying Boeing identified a “severed thrust link” on flight-test 777-9 with designation WH003. Boeing found the failure after the aircraft completed a flight from Hawaii.

“During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed. Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready,” Boeing says.

The company describes the failed part as a “structural component between the engine and the airplane structure”, adding that the component is unique to the 777-9.

Each of the type’s twin 105,000lb (467kN)-thrust GE Aerospace GE9X turbofans have two of the components, “so there is redundancy”, Boeing says.

“We are inspecting the flight-test fleet for this condition. No near-term flight tests were planned on the other flight-test airplanes, which have scheduled maintenance and layup activities,” the company adds.

The Air Current reports that Boeing found the issue on other flight-test 777-9s. The company’s test fleet includes five aircraft.

Boeing has not commented about how the failure might affect its 777-9 certification timeline. The company aims to have the jet in service next year.

Neither the Federal Aviation Administration nor GE Aerospace immediately responded to requests for comment.

The 777-9 programme has been beset by numerous delays, some stemming from Boeing needing to make design changes amid heightened scrutiny by the FAA.

Boeing only in July started the 777-9’s certification flight-test campaign.