Italian operator Aeroitalia has finalised the acquisition of a large shareholding in Romanian regional carrier Air Connect.

Aeroitalia emerged last year as a private airline serving routes primarily within Italy but also to destinations in Romania and Spain.

The carrier uses a fleet of Boeing 737s supplemented by ATR 72-600s of Air Connect.

Aeroitalia says it has acquired 93.86% of the Romanian operator, but has not disclosed any terms of the agreement.

“This acquisition will allow Aeroitalia to strengthen its presence in the Italian regional market and will strengthen its feeder capacity towards the Rome Fiumicino hub,” it adds.

Air Connect operates to various Italian cities according to its reservations engine.

Aeroitalia has also been reinforcing its jet fleet with the lease of a pair of 737-800s from US firm Air Lease which are due to arrive early next year.