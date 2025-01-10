Latvian carrier Air Baltic has shown off the colour scheme which will feature on its latest Airbus A220-300, delivery of which will bring its fleet of the type to 50.

Air Baltic will receive the aircraft (MSN55329, YL-ABX), which underwent 18 days of painting at Montreal Mirabel, in February.

The twinjet’s livery was determined by a public design contest in late 2023, with the successful entry drawn from a total of 840.

“This striking livery portrays an artistic depiction of a girl soaring through the clouds with long, flowing hair crowned by a traditional wreath and proudly featuring the Latvian flag,” says the airline.

“The design also incorporates several other elements that are inspired by the rich heritage and nature of the Baltic region – a ladybird, a swallow, and a stork.”

Air Baltic initially ordered 20 of the aircraft and expanded this to 50 in 2018, when the twinjet was still known as the Bombardier CS300.

Airbus took over the programme and Air Baltic has since raised its order total to 90.

Air Baltic has also expanded its A220 training capabilities – as previously reported by FlightGlobal – with the introduction of a second full-flight simulator at its Riga facility.

The airline says demand for pilot training has “increased significantly” as a result of the airline’s enlarged fleet.

Chief executive Martin Gauss says the second simulator not only supports the airline’s growth but “strengthens our position as a key player in the global aviation industry”.

Air Baltic says the CAE simulator will provide up to 6,000h of availability for recurrent and initial training, as well as technical maintenance.

It plans to rent simulator slots to other carriers in order to maximise use.