New Zealand regulators have approved a five-year extension for the joint venture between Cathay Pacific Airways and Air New Zealand.

The alliance dates from 2013 and has been instrumental in boosting traffic between Hong Kong and New Zealand, according to a joint statement from the two carriers.

“Together, we have built a robust network that not only connects New Zealanders to destinations around the world, including Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, but also ensures convenient access for global travellers to explore New Zealand’s regions via Hong Kong,” says Michael Williams, Air NZ’s chief transformation and alliances officer.

“The re-authorisation of this alliance means we can continue providing better connectivity and more travel options for our customers, which is particularly important as both markets continue to recover from the pandemic.”

Frosti Lau, Cathay’s general manager for the Southwest Pacific, says that Cathay has continued to boost capacity to New Zealand.

During peak months, the two carriers will operate 18 weekly return services between New Zealand and Hong Kong. This includes Cathay’s four-times weekly Christchurch-Hong Kong service, which will run from 30 October to 29 March 2025.