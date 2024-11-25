Air New Zealand continues to suffer availability issues with its Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A320neo family jets, which will remain a drag on earnings.

In its guidance for the first half of its 2025 financial year, which ends on 31 December, the airline says that “up to” six of its A320neo family jets and four of its 787s are out of service “across the first half.”

This represents about 16% of Air NZ’s fleet

The airline, which has highlighted fleet availability issues before, attributes the issue to delays with engine maintenance. The carrier’s A320neo jets are powered by the PW1100G, while its 787s are powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000.

“Based on current assumptions and recent discussions with engine manufacturers, the airline does not expect these availability issues to ease until early 2026,” says Air NZ.

“However, the airline continues to explore all options to improve capacity including further aircraft leases.”

On a brighter note, corporate travel appears to be improving. Government travel, however, remains subdued.

Given the challenges it faces, Air NZ expects to generate a pre-tax profit in the range of NZ$120-160 million in the six months to 31 December. This compares with a pre-tax profit of NZ$185 million for the first six months of its 2024 financial year.

Air NZ adds that continued uncertainty makes it difficult to extrapolate a forecast for its full financial year.