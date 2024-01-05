Indian low-cost operator Akasa Air has reiterated its commitment to launch international flights “in the coming months”, as it takes delivery of two more Boeing 737 Max 8s.

In a statement dated 2 January, the airline says it is moving “into the next chapter of its growth story”, and plans to commence international operations soon, but stopped short of disclosing its planned network.

Akasa also says it intends to expand its domestic network beyond its network of 17 points, which now includes Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Goa.

With the new aircraft, Akasa’s fleet now stands at 22 737s, comprising 21 Max 8s and a single high-density Max 8-200.

Airline chief Vinay Dube says: “Akasa Air’s remarkable growth testifies the sheer promise that India holds as an aviation market. The additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the coming months.”

The latest statement follows similar comments made in 2023, where Akasa teased international expansion plans. In March, Dube told FlightGlobal the airline hopes to launch flights out of India, and pointed out network opportunities in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Then, in a media interview in July, Dube said the airline was “on track” for international flights, but was working through regulatory approvals.

In July, he also disclosed the airline’s intention to place an order for more than 100 aircraft by end-2023. The comments came after Akasa ordered four 737 Max aircraft at the Paris air show in June.

Akasa is India’s newest low-cost carrier, having launched in August 2022 with the backing of the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.