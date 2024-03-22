US discounter Allegiant Air and the union representing its flight attendants have agreed to new contract terms that would give attendants an average 25% wage bump upon ratification.

The Transport Workers Union of America and Las Vegas-based Allegiant say they tentatively agreed to the deal, which also calls for flight attendants to receive 3% pay raises annually through the life of the proposed five-year contract.

An Allegiant near Mount Rainier

Source: Allegiant

The tentative agreement comes as Allegiant this year prepares to place its first Boeing 737 Max into service

The flight attendants’ old contract expired in December 2022, and the parties started negotiating the new deal in August of that year.

The agreement must be ratified through a union-member vote, which the airline says is scheduled for April. Allegiant and the union previously reached a tentative agreement in June 2023, but attendants voted down that deal.

“Flight attendants would receive an average wage increase of 25% on the date of ratification, while flight attendants at the top of the wage scale would receive a 41.2% wage increase,” the union says on 21 March. Additionally, members would receive one-time bonuses, with the average bonus being $6,000.

The deal would also provide “additional compensation for extended operational delays and designated holiday pay”, plus “enhancements to retirement benefits, deadhead pay, bonus flight-hour calculations and vacation allocation and pay”, says Allegiant.

Topics