US discounter Allegiant Air and the union representing its flight attendants have agreed to new contract terms that would give attendants an average 25% wage bump upon ratification.

The Transport Workers Union of America and Las Vegas-based Allegiant say they tentatively agreed to the deal, which also calls for flight attendants to receive 3% pay raises annually through the life of the proposed five-year contract.

The flight attendants’ old contract expired in December 2022, and the parties started negotiating the new deal in August of that year.

The agreement must be ratified through a union-member vote, which the airline says is scheduled for April. Allegiant and the union previously reached a tentative agreement in June 2023, but attendants voted down that deal.

“Flight attendants would receive an average wage increase of 25% on the date of ratification, while flight attendants at the top of the wage scale would receive a 41.2% wage increase,” the union says on 21 March. Additionally, members would receive one-time bonuses, with the average bonus being $6,000.

The deal would also provide “additional compensation for extended operational delays and designated holiday pay”, plus “enhancements to retirement benefits, deadhead pay, bonus flight-hour calculations and vacation allocation and pay”, says Allegiant.