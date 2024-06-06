Canadian carrier Flair Airlines is seeking a new chief executive, as current head Stephen Jones is poised to retire this summer.

Flair has named chief operating officer Maciej Wilk as its interim leader while it undertakes a recruitment process.

Jones has been with Flair for nearly four years, and within the broader aviation industry for three decades.

He was previously deputy chief of Central European budget carrier Wizz Air before joining Flair in 2020.

Jones also served with Air New Zealand for several years, as well as Star Alliance.

He describes Flair Airlines as a “truly outstanding organisation” and adds: “Given what we’ve achieved, I’m even more confident in the company and what’s ahead for Flair.”

The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737s.

Chair Julia Haywood says Jones has been “instrumental” to the ultra-low-cost airline’s growth. The company’s board, she adds, will oversee a “rigorous” recruitment process for a successor, with a number of “exceptional candidates” under consideration.