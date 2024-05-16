EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren struck a hopeful note after pilots represented by UK cockpit union BALPA rejected a new pay deal, pointing to the closeness of the vote.

Speaking during a first half results call on 16 May, Lundgren said the carrier would re-engage with BALPA after the package was rejected.

”Clearly we are disappointed that the negotiations we had with BALPA didn’t receive a positive vote,” he says.

”But it was a 56% vote against it, so it was a very narrow vote by any standards. I think we are offering competitive pay and we believe it’s a good competitive package for our pilots.

”Now we are engaged again with BALPA. They are going to do some work first, because this was supported by the local council, and we just stay very close with it and negotiate very constructively.”