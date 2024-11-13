Indonesian low-cost carrier Lion Air has joined the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), becoming the first low-cost carrier to enter the grouping.

Lion’s joining of AAPA was confirmed by association director general Subhas Menon speaking to media at the conclusion of the AAPA’s 68th Assembly of Presidents event in Brunei.

“Yes, we have a new member airline,” says Menon.

“We are very happy. It’s a very important development, because it’s the first budget airline that is joining the association…we are open to members from different business models.”

The AAPA also adopted several resolutions following meetings among its airline members.

The grouping reiterates its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint in-line with ICAO’s ‘net zero’ emissions roadmap. It calls on stakeholders such as governments, suppliers, air navigation service providers, and airlines to focus on areas such as CORSIA offsets, operational efficiency, breakthrough technologies, and sustainable aviation fuel.

On SAF, the AAPA calls for co-producing sustainable feedstock together with fossil fuel in aviation refineries, thus stimulating the SAF supply.

Menon, however, says it is important for the aerospace sector to provide technological solutions to the industry’s climate challenges. He has frequently remarked that the supply of SAF is insufficient to meet demand.

“Every new generation of aircraft and engine delivers 15-20% more fuel efficiency,” says Menon.

“The acceleration of plans for carbon-friendly aircraft and propulsion systems is an effective pathway to the common goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, starting with short-haul aircraft that currently account for some 28% of industry emissions.”

The AAPA’s second resolution calls for the adoption of safety measures to address the region’s most critical risk factors.

The meeting’s third resolution calls on governments to refrain from the imposition of “unilateral measures that would disproportionately inconvenience the travelling public and increase the cost burden on the airline industry, while achieving limited benefits.”