Scandinavian long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airways is considering a potential supplementary share offering, as it opens the subscription period for a private placement aimed at raising around NKr501 million ($45 million).

Norse Atlantic states that the private placement – at a price of NKr11 per share – has already secured pre-commitments covering the entire offer.

But it says the board “may propose” a subsequent offering, at the same price, aimed at current shareholders who are not participating in the private placement.

It says this subsequent offering would be intended to “limit the dilutive effect” of the private fundraising round.

Norse Atlantic is undertaking the placement in order to improve liquidity through the winter season, adding that the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

It opened the subscription period – scheduled to last only a few hours – on 3 November.

Norse Atlantic’s largest shareholder, Scorpio Holdings, has a 20.5% stake while BT Larsen, the second-largest, holds just under 20%.

Each has pre-committed to a NKr150 million investment, while certain other shareholders and new investors have pre-committed to take, in total, more than the remaining balance of about NKr200 million.

The airline says the private placement will consist of two tranches of shares, to be settled respectively around 8 and 29 November.

Norse Atlantic had previously disclosed that it was exploring strategic alternatives for the carrier’s development, and it states that it will appoint an “internationally-recognised” specialist advisory firm no later than 10 November.