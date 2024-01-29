Middle Eastern carrier Oman Air is restructuring its network, cutting several Asian routes, as part of a broad re-organisation of the airline’s operations.

Oman Air disclosed last August that it would undertake changes in order to stem continuing losses and reduce debts.

It will axe services to the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Lahor, as well as the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, and Chittagong in Bangladesh.

But it will add a Pakistani connection with services to Sialkot.

Oman Air will trim frequency on a number of routes although it will increase capacity to Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline also plans to serve Zurich, Trabzon and Male on a seasonal basis.

Oman Air says the “strategic changes” to the network are part of the transformation to improve financial performance and “fortify” its market position.

The measures include optimising its schedule from this summer, in order to serve key flows to and from Oman.

“Flight times have been revised for several of [our] destinations, with emphasis on more favourable slots to offer greater convenience for direct passengers and maximise connection windows,” the airline states.

Oman Air operates a fleet of Boeing 787s and Airbus A330s alongside Boeing 737 variants including the Max.