Icelandic budget carrier Play has named Ruta Dabasinskaite-Vitke as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Olafur Thor Johannesson.

Dabasinskaite-Vitke will join the airline in August.

She was previously the finance chief of Bluebird Nordic, a freight carrier which discontinued operations at the end of April.

Her career also included serving as chief executive of TD Baltic, which specialises in distribution of IT and consumer goods.

“She brings a wealth of experience from the international aviation industry which will be a significant advantage,” says Play chief Einar Orn Olafsson.

Play disclosed in April that her predecessor Johannesson had resigned, having played a key role in steering the airline’s fundraising exercise in the first quarter.