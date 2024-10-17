Kazakhstan’s regional operator Qazaq Air could modernise its fleet early next year through a tie-up with Vietnam’s Sovico Group.

Sovico Group is linked to budget carrier Vietjet and, earlier this year, was reported to be pursuing an investment in Qazaq Air.

This followed a number of failed attempts by the Kazakh government to privatise the carrier, which operates regional services with a fleet of De Havilland Dash 8-400s.

The carrier has expressed interest in expanding its fleet and network with jet aircraft.

Qazaq Air is owned by Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, the internal news service for which indicates that Sovico Group plans to provide 20 Airbus and Boeing aircraft to Qazaq Air over the next five years.

It reports local outlet Kapital – which cites Kazakh transport minister Marat Karabayev – as saying that the first aircraft will join the Qazaq fleet in 2025, despite efforts to have an initial four arrive this year.

Karabayev insisted the negotiations to acquire Qazaq Air were proceeding without problems, and added that the options for Qazaq Air’s fleet included taking both new and older aircraft.

Sovico Group has not commented to FlightGlobal on the acquisition plan.