Singapore Airlines and its low-cost unit Scoot have become the first customers for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) produced in Singapore, following an order for 1,000t of neat SAF from producer Neste.

Neste will produce the SAF at its refinery – currently the world’s largest SAF production facility – in Singapore. The SAF will then be blended with conventional jet fuel and delivered to Singapore Changi airport’s fuel hydrant system in two batches.

The first batch will be delivered in the second quarter of the year, the second in the fourth, states SIA.

The order, announced 6 May, also marks the first direct supply from Neste to Changi airport. Neste vice-president for renewable aviation Alexander Kueper says: “This supply of locally produced SAF to Changi Airport is a milestone in our journey of supporting the aviation industry and governments in the region to achieve their emissions-reduction goals.”

SIA, which has set a target of 5% of its total fuel uplift being SAF by 2030, also rolled out book-and-claim credit scheme for corporate travellers, shippers and freight forwarders.

SIA’s sustainability chief Lee Wen Fen says: “Close collaboration with our partners and stakeholders, both in Singapore and globally, plays a critical role in our long-term decarbonisation goals.”