Thai Airways International has revealed a firm order for 45 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, plus 80 options, with the deal also offering the carrier a route to the new 777X.

To be powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines, the Dreamliners are set to begin arriving from 2027 and deliveries will run for 10 years.

Announced on opening day of the Singapore air show on 20 February, the order also gives Thai the ability to switch its commitments to the in-development 777X.

“The seamless interchangeability between these Dreamliner models and the 777X offers Thai strategic advantages in optimising routes, capacity and operational efficiency,” the Star Alliance carrier states.

Thai first announced it had entered into an agreement with Boeing and GE Aerospace for the acquisition of medium- to long-haul aircraft on 14 February. The airline issued a request for proposals in early 2023 for new widebody aircraft.

Eamsiri says the evaluation process took around 10 months, taking into consideration “our long-term business plan and network plans”. Thai subsequently selected Boeing at the end of 2023, he adds.

Cirium fleets data shows the carrier operating nine 787s – a mixture of -8s and -9s – all powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s.