Central European budget carrier Wizz Air has taken delivery of an Airbus A321neo manufactured at the airframer’s Chinese assembly line.

Wizz is claiming to be the first European carrier to take an A321neo from the plant at Tianjin.

The aircraft – powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines – will bring the number of A321neos in the Wizz fleet to 92.

Wizz says the delivery flight will be conducted using a 10% blend of sustainable aviation fuel.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi says the aircraft’s introduction will mean A320neo-family jets will account for over half the carrier’s fleet.

“As well as delivering exceptional operating economics, [the A321neo] provides the foundation from which to maintain our position as one of the world’s most sustainable airlines,” he adds.

AVIC Leasing is financing the twinjet through a sale-and-leaseback agreement.