Bangladesh has taken delivery of its fifth and final ex-Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical transport from UK company Marshall.

Formally handed over at the Hercules specialist’s Cambridge airport site on 24 June, the aircraft – with the registration 99-5481/S3-AGH – was prepared via a “multi-million-pound programme to upgrade and enhance” the secondhand assets for the Bangladesh air force (BAF).

Marshall describes that activity as having included “integrating state-of-the-art avionics and installing capability enhancements including passenger transport and survival equipment”.

Cirium fleets data shows that the newly transferred transport was delivered to the RAF in March 2001, with the registration ZH883. The short-fuselage airlifter was withdrawn from operational use by the UK in March 2019.

“While all five aircraft are now in active service with the BAF, Marshall is scheduled to deliver further modifications in the near future,” the company says. It also will provide the customer with “technical services including global engineering support, supply chain and logistics management, spare parts procurement and training”.

Cirium data shows that Bangladesh also flies three H-model Hercules, with an average age of almost 63 years.

“Fielding these five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with a range of sophisticated upgrades will ensure the BAF’s mission-readiness to support UN peacekeeping and humanitarian missions around the world,” says Bob Baxter, Marshall chief growth officer.