Indonesia’s acquisition of 12 used Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000-5 fighters has apparently been delayed due to a lack of funding.

Appearing on broadcaster TV One, defence ministry spokesperson Dahnil Anzir Simanjuntak said that the acquisition will be delayed, and funds will instead be used to upgrade other aircraft, specifically Lockheed Martin F-16s and Sukhoi Su-30s.

In June 2023 it emerged that Indonesia planned to acquire 12 Mirage 2000-5s from Qatar in a deal that values the secondhand jets at €733 million ($801 million).

At the time, media reports cited the defence ministry as saying that a contract was signed in January 2023, with the deal brokered by Excalibur International, a unit of Czechoslovak Group.

The Mirages are intended as a stopgap while Indonesia awaits the arrival of 42 Dassault Rafale fighters ordered in 2022.