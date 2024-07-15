Malaysia is contemplating a possible acquisition of used Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornets from Kuwait.

The defence ministries of the two countries have held discussions about the possible deal, and a Malaysian technical team visited Kuwait in June to assess the assets, according to Malaysia’s official Bernama news agency.

“We are in the process and hope the Kuwaiti government will consider our request,” says Malaysian defence minister Khaled Nordin.

“We have not submitted it formerly, but they are aware because we have sent our team to evaluate the aircraft. We found that [the Kuwaiti Hornets] are suitable for our use. It aligns with our plans to have air force assets capable of supporting operations and addressing the challenges we face within our country today.”

The report does not indicate the number of Kuwaiti Hornets that Malaysia is interested in obtaining.

Cirium fleets data indicates that Kuwait’s air force has 28 single-seat F/A-18Cs and seven two-seat F/A-18Ds.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force already operates eight F/A-18Ds. The mainstay of Malaysian airpower, however, are 18 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, but these are understood to have sustainment challenges.

Other combat assets include 12 BAE Systems Hawk 208s. In addition, Kuala Lumpur has orders for 18 Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50 light attack jets. It is understood that the FA-50 acquisition could be expanded by an additional 18 aircraft.