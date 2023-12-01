New Delhi has cleared the acquisition of 97 additional Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Tejas Mk-1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), in addition to greenlighting a mid-life upgrade for some Sukhoi SU-30MKIs.

The deals were approved by the nation’s Defence Acquisition Council, which is led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The three contracts will ultimately come to over Rs1.8 trillion ($21.6 billion) for HAL.

The deal for 97 Tejas Mk-1As is estimated at Rs670 billion and will take total orders for the latest variant of the light fighter to 180, in addition to earlier orders for 40 Tejas Mk-1s.

The LCA Mk-1A is the definitive version of the Tejas, equipped with an Elta active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, an electronic warfare (EW) suite, a mid-air refuelling probe, new mission and avionics systems, a greater range of weapons and sustainment improvements demanded by the air force.

In February 2024, HAL will commence deliveries of Tejas Mk-1As originally contracted for in February 2021. The earlier deal was worth Rs480 billion and covered 73 single-seat and 10 twin-seat aircraft.

HAL is to deliver three aircraft next year, with production ramping up to 16 aircraft per year subsequently.

The Tejas Mk-1 is currently operational with the Indian air force’s No.45 and No.18 Sqns.

HAL has integrated a wide range of air-to-air missiles with Tejas such as the Vympel R-73E, Rafael Python and Derby, MBDA ASRAAM and the locally developed Astra BVRAAM. The type is also cleared to carry precision munitions such as the AASM Hammer, JDAM, Griffin LGB and indigenously developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW).

The Tejas will replace the Indian air force’s long-serving MiG-21s, of which only two upgraded MiG-21 ‘Bison’ Squadrons remain. The Tejas has a total technical life of 3,000h, with major servicing scheduled around every 1,000 hours.

The air force is also upgrading about 84 of its 260 Su-30MKIs for Rs630 billion. HAL will also build a final batch of 12 aircraft under license. The final order will mark the end of the air force’s long tryst with Russian combat aviation, having inducted the MiG-21, 23, 25, 27, 29; SU-7, SU-30 MKI, Ilyushin IL-76, 78; Mil Mi-8, 17, 24, 35 since the 1960s.

Ultimately, New Delhi will end up with a total of 284 SU-30MKIs, with 222 manufactured under license by Hindustan Aeronautics in three batches (140+40+42), followed by the final batch of 12.

The DAC also approved the procurement of 156 additional LCHs for Rs530 billion. The air force will receive 66, adding to 10 Limited Series Production examples already in service, while the army will receive 90, adding to five LSP aircraft already delivered.